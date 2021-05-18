PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — As the U.S. cruise industry works towards a return to operations in mid-summer, Carnival Cruise Line is providing some new clarity on its summer plans and what that will mean for Florida.

On Monday, Carnival Corporation & PLC announced seven cruise line brands will resume guest cruises this summer, sailing from global ports in both Europe and the Caribbean.

The corporation added that Carnival Cruise Line hopes to being operations in July from ports in Miami as well as Galveston, Texas.

While Port Canaveral won’t be among the first ports to resume operations, it did receive some national attention on Monday.

Carnival President Christine Duffy visited crew aboard Carnival Liberty while it was docked at the new Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral. She was visiting to see how vaccinations were proceeding.

Toward the end of her visit, Duffy came over the loudspeaker and clarified the first steps for the return of cruising for Carnival Cruise Line.

“We are announcing this week that Carnival Horizon, Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze, we’re working toward getting them started in July," Duffy said. "There will be additional ships announced shortly. So, while Liberty is not one of the first scheduled to restart, I know that you’re all working hard, so that you will be ready when we can begin sailing again."

A date for when Carnival Liberty will sail again was not announced, but a Port Canaveral spokesperson said it will likely come not too far behind the launch of cruising for Carnival.

The visit to Port Canaveral by Carnival Liberty drew several spectators to the boat launch parking lot near Terminal 3.

Dick Galliers, 30-year Army veteran, and his son, Scott, are both retired and drove up from their home in Melbourne to sightsee on Monday.

Galliers said they love seeing the ships come into port and marvels at how well they’ve been able to hang on.

“It was the lifeblood when it was operative and the fact that they’ve more or less kept their head above water during this tough time is to their credit,” he said.

Port Canaveral also has some other good news to look forward to this summer. A date of June 4 was announced as the date when Carnival’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, will arrive here to its new home.

It will fly the Bahamian flag, designating the new ship registry for the first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) ship to operate in North America.

The Mardi Gras is set to depart from Barcelona on May 21 and make its transatlantic voyage to the Space Coast.