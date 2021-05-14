ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The new budget for the state of Florida includes half a million dollars to continue moving forward with a seaplane base in Osceola County.

​St. Cloud city leaders want to bring a Seaplane Base to East Lake Toho. It’s part of the Lakeshore park’s redevelopment master plan, which includes creating a village with shops and restaurants.

It’s something that is still in the drafting stages.

St. Cloud wants to make the park a more inviting place and add floating docks along with fueling stations.

“Seaplane bases are great economic drivers. And as we continue looking for ways to diversify and grow our economy here in St. Cloud, we really feel like this is a great opportunity for us and for the community as a whole,” said Maryemma Bachelder, director of Communications for the City of St. Cloud.

The city is looking forward to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ final signature to secure the $500,000 in state funding for this seaplane base.