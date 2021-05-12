Now that a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel has voted to recommend the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-old children, Seminole County is making plans to bring it into high schools.

In Seminole County, there are about 28,000 people in the 12- to 15-year-old age group, and officials hope to make it as easy as possible for them to get the vaccine.

To that end, their mobile vaccination unit will go to several high schools. Additionally, the largest county vaccination site in the old Sears store in the Oviedo Mall will also delay its scheduled closing for a few weeks to accommodate the expected influx of eligible residents.

“We know everyone doesn’t go to public schools; there are also individuals in home schooling right now. They’re doing some internet school, so we certainly want to make it available to everybody,” said Alan Harris, emergency manager for Seminole County.

Harris said his department is expecting more than 10,000 people in Seminole County from this age group to get vaccinated.

He said they'll start those vaccinations as soon as the state grants authorization to do so.