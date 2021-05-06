OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A new bus is rolling into neighborhoods to help pregnant women who may be struggling to get health care.

What You Need To Know Brooke Schmoe operates Midwife Bus as a nonprofit



The certified midwife can perform ultrasounds, lab work and other care



The bus visits underserved communities in Osceola County



Midwife Bus recently received $6,000 as part of Community Betterment grant

Licensed and certified midwife Brooke Schmoe transformed an old blood bank into a clinic and operates the Midwife Bus as a nonprofit. Inside the bus, she can do ultrasounds, lab work, prenatal and postpartum care.

She is now visiting women in underserved areas like Poinciana.

“It’s such a pivotal time in a woman's life,” Schmoe explained. “Pregnancy, if you can get them and wrap your arms around them, encourage them, and empower them, it can change the trajectory of their life, of their baby’s life. I feel like I am in such a key position to help the community.”

Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington recently awarded the Midwife Bus $6,000 as part of a Community Betterment grant.