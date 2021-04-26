BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — At the mid-Brevard County vaccination site, health officials say there are plenty of vaccines on hand. So many, in fact, that they didn't even ask for an allotment from the state this week.

For Kyler Post, getting the vaccine was about visiting family.

"Mainly in Denver, so it involves travel. Hoping not to bring anything to them," says Kyler Post of Indian Harbour Beach.

To give them piece of mind, he decided to get vaccinated at the Brevard Health Department site in Viera.

He says the process was quick, and Monday very few people like him were getting the shot.

"It was just under a week between when I originally tried to schedule an appointment," Post said.

"We had a very small turnout," says Brevard County Public Information Officer Don Walker, who noted that the state gave the county an extra 8,700 vaccine doses last week.

That allowed them to offer no appointments necessary vaccinations for the past six days.

Health workers were able to give out 650 shots a day, but ended still having more than 6,000 doses in reserve.

"That was the first real indication that our demand levels were going down, and the supply levels are starting to meet that demand," Walker said.

According to state's data, just 39.3% of county residents have gotten at least one vaccine dose, slightly below the state average of 39.9%.

That percentage is slightly higher than it is in Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. In Flagler and Marion counties, the vaccination rate hovers in the low 40s. Only Sumter County has a vaccination rate over 60%.

Right now appointments run through Tuesday, but Walker says they will soon consider health department walk-ins.

That means taking all the drive-thru tents down and shutting down the operation.

Part of the goal all along was for people wanting the shot to get it from their doctor or pharmacy, Walker said.

"The next three or four weeks go by, we are going to see that happening and us giving out less doses of the vaccine," he said.

Post says if health officials want to make the move away from public vaccination sites, then that's fine by him.

"For me this felt easy, so it depends on how much resources are being used," he said.

The county has been sending paramedics to the most vulnerable residents unable to get to the vaccination sites for an in-home shot.

Walker said demand for those appointments has gone down as well.

County leaders are meeting with the state Department of Health this week to access where to go from here.