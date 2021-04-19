OCALA, Fla. — When the police admit there’s a problem with speeding, then you know you’ve got an issue.

In this week’s Traffic Inbox, Patricia Androvette says speeding is out of control on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala.

What You Need To Know Speeders frequent Maricamp Road between Southeast 25th Avenue and Southeast 36th



Drivers will pull up to bumper and then pull around others, Ocala resident says



Stops for speeding in that stretch of road are up 48% in the past year, police say



FDOT said it would investigate, see if the speed limit that area can be reduced

“They come right up to your bumper, and if you’re not going the way they want you to go, they will speed right around you,” Androvette said, “and then I’ll meet them right at the red light!”

The area in question is Maricamp Road between Southeast 25th Avenue and Southeast 36th Avenue.

Androvette said she is hoping more can be done to slow down drivers.

“I want more police patrol,” she said.

Like elsewhere, Ocala police have noticed more speeders this past year, with fewer vehicles on the roadway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police department found a 48 percent increase in stops for speeding on this segment of Maricamp Road over the past year.

“This is one of the very few areas in the city where the speed limit is 55 mph,” Sgt. Charles Hunt with Ocala Police said. “The speed limit is already high in that area, compared to 50 mph to the east and 45 mph to the west.”

So we reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to see whether something can be done to address the concerns of Androvette and police.

A spokesperson said FDOT will study the road to see if the speed limit can be reduced.

“You’re going somewhere, you’re going to get there, so why do they have to be first? I don’t get it. I don’t understand,” Androvette said.

We’d love to hear your question or concerns.

Go to mynews13.com/trafficinbox and fill out the form.