Federal health officials released new guidelines Friday advising that fully vaccinated Americans can safely travel domestically and internationally, as long as they continue to wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that Americans who are fully vaccinated are “at low risk to themselves” for travel.

The CDC added that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to self-quarantine after traveling, nor do they have to get a test before arriving in another country, unless required to do so by local jurisdictions.

Officials said Americans must continue to follow other public health guidelines, including wearing masks in public, avoiding crowds, and practicing safe social distancing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.