KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The nonprofit Mercy Foundation has been serving the community by helping meet basic needs for years, but it just opened its own outreach center on North Dillingham Avenue in Kissimmee.

What You Need To Know Mercy Foundation opens outreach center



The nonprofit offers a mobile food pantry and free medical clinic



It also will provide educational support in community



Furloughed Disney employee hired to run the new center

Ellen Pellett decided to volunteer at the Mercy Foundation after she had been furloughed from her job at Disney but never expected to get hired to run the office. Pellett said she is grateful for the opportunity.

The center runs a mobile food pantry, a free medical clinic and provides educational support.

“I mean, you get paid to help other people,” Pellett said. “I was getting paid to make magic every day [before the furlough]. Now I get to make magic and help people.”

Mercy Foundation leaders said that to continue bridging communities they’re calling on anyone who would like to volunteer to reach out.

The Mercy Foundation also is collaborating with Farm Share to have a free drive-thru food drive from 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at Cornerstone Family Church, 2925 Canoe Creek Road in St. Cloud.