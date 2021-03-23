ORLANDO, Fla. — White Castle on Tuesday raised the permanent sign for its Orlando Castle, the largest free-standing White Castle in the world.

As part of the sign raising, a White Castle good luck tradition, the Latin phrase “Desideres Ego Ero Sum has been added to one of the hidden steel beams in the tower construction. The phrase, when translated, means “I Crave, Therefore I Am.””

The Orlando Castle is scheduled to open this spring at The Village at O-Town West in southwest Orlando. The Orlando Castle marks the company’s return to Florida since operating a Castle in Miami in the 1960s. The 4,567-square-foot restaurant will sport an iconic tower in a sleek, modern industrial-style architectural design and include indoor and outdoor seating plus two drive-through lanes.

White Castle took advantage of the occasion to hold a hiring event. The restaurant has received 625 applications so far as it looks to hire 120 employees for the restaurant. To submit an application, apply online at https://careers.whitecastle.com. Applicants can also text “ORLANDO” to 56379, and receive a link that will go directly to the Orlando Castle’s hiring site.