KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Marquette Carmichael said she is her child’s only advocate. As a 17-year-old on the autism spectrum, words don’t come easy for him.

“It breaks my heart,” said Carmichael.

What You Need To Know Osceola County Sheriff's Office got reports of student being put in a closet



Teacher aide accused of leaving student in the closet for 2 periods



Incident report says it's against school district policy to leave a student secluded

But it wasn’t until an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputy reached out that she learned something was wrong. “And he was terrified to go to school and I sent him anyway. So I feel that I failed him,” Carmichael explained.

A school employee at Poinciana High School accused a teacher aide of putting Carmichael’s son in a “closet” as a way to calm him down. The document’s narrative said the deputy was unable to conclude if the student was physically forced into the closet or physically prevented from leaving, as several staff members and the student himself had different accounts.

“When I saw the report that he was placed in a closet in the second period and not let out until fourth period… What are we running schools or prison?" said Shannon Ligon, a lawyer representing Carmichael. "I was very concerned that this child was not treated properly and could not even articulate what had happened to him.”

The “closet” or office in question is a room approximately 5 feet by 15 feet with a desk and filing cabinet. It has a motion activated light and no windows.

In the statements collected by investigators, staff said the room is used as a quiet room or safe space to allow students to calm down when they are acting out. In this instance Carmichael’s son was being loud and disruptive in class and he was put in the “closet” on three different occasions.

The incident report states it’s against school board policy to have a child secluded. “It’s inappropriate to place a child in any setting that is not accommodating or soothing for someone with special needs,” Carmmichael added.

Carmichael said that while her son is prone to outbursts, he has never been physically confrontational and that teachers could have handled this differently.

“Whether it’s special needs children or children with behavioral issues that receive the proper care, the proper supervision,” she said. “The respect that they need and understanding.”

The report by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office notes there is not enough evidence to declare if a crime has been committed at this time.

The Osceola County School District is currently closed due to Spring Break but a spokesperson said their Human Resources Department should have more details on this investigation come Monday.

Ligon, the lawyer representing Carmmichael, said the Department of Children and Families is also investigating. Spectrum News asked DCF about the incident and they said they’re working on our request.