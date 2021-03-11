BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Pool companies are making a big splash in profits as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.

What You Need To Know Pool companies in Central Florida have seen a boom in business during the COVID-19 pandemic



Legacy Pools of West Melbourne has increased staff from 18 to 47 in the past year



Pool companies nationwide report construction backorders from nine months to a year

But with more people staying home and wanting a piece of tropical paradise, they are just trying to keep up with demand.

West Melbourne's Pat Micheletti is looking forward to taking dips in his new family pool just in time for the hot Florida summer months.

"Every summer it seems like it's getting hotter and hotter," said Micheletti.

He owns an Italian food manufacturing business, and before March of 2020 he traveled extensively.

Then the pandemic hit.

"That kind of sped things up," Micheletti said. "Once COVID came and everyone was home all day, everyday, I'm glad we made the decision."

Legacy Pools owners Chad and Kristin Black built Micheletti's pool.​

"When COVID came out we literally didn't know if we were going to sink or swim," said Kristin Black.

The couple had only been in business for a year and a half.

"Terrified," she said. "March 2020 sales were down compared to what they were."

Their work was considered essential, so they didn't have to lay off workers or close.

"By May, things were booming," Black said. "Around this time last year we were getting 15-20 leads a week, we are getting 50 a week right now."

Their team grew from 18 to 47 people in the past year.

But with the spike in demand for pools, rain day setbacks and supply shortages, some customers have been frustrated.

"People are at home, so when they don't see progress on their project every day, they get extremely frustrated," Black said. "No one's navigated this before. We're trying to do the best that we can."

Micheletti​​ admits some frustration, but as a business owner who deals with supply and demand, he understands.

"I'm one of the easier going customers," he said. "It's definitely a process, but I was happy I was able to get in when I did."

Pool companies nationwide report construction backorders from nine months to a year.