SANFORD, Fla. — As business owners begin thinking about a post-pandemic future, some are starting to hire additional staff in anticipation of more business.

It’s been a 6-year journey for Meike Emmrich serving at Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe in Downtown Sanford.

But this last year, she said, has been unlike any other.

“It was rough," she said. "It was rough for sure."

Last March, Hollerbach’s, and all other restaurants, were trying to figure out how to stay afloat during a pandemic.

Seminole County leaders said small businesses in the area lost tens of millions of dollars.

But now, after months of slower-than-normal business, more diners are coming through the doors of Hollerbach’s.

“You can definitely tell that there’s been an increase in business," said Emmerich. "Generally, over the weekends as it used to be."

With the vaccine ramping up and federal funding expected to go out.

Restaurants and other business are beginning to think about recovering from a horrible year.

Christina Hollerbach owns Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe in downtown Sanford.

“Exactly this time last year, we were faced with making terrible decisions,” she said.

She had to lay off more than 40 employees when she closed her doors to diners. But now, with a recent expansion and more customers, she said, “We are looking to hire almost 23 positions and we’re already at a 115 employees.”

And as restaurants begin to fill up again in the coming months, many who work in the industry are asking for patience.

“As you get back out there, give hospitality a little bit of breathing room," Hollerbach said. "Trying to navigate getting busy again — going from the slower season to something that feels more normal again."

For Emmrich, she’s looking forward to more customers and more coworkers to help take care of them.

“We’re still learning ourselves. We’re still improving and figuring it out. Going with the flow as everybody else is,” said Hollderbach.

Hollerbach said she knows restaurant owners all around Central Florida and says many of them are starting to hire more staff.

Hollerbach said they’re posting their job fair information Thursday and they plan hiring this month.