Capitol Police said in a statement Wednesday that it has increased security in light of a "possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."

"The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex," the statement reads. "We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4."

They declined to provide any other information about the threat "due to the sensitive nature of this information."

"We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.

"Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol," they concluded. "We are taking the intelligence seriously."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.