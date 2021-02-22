ORLANDO, Fla. — We now have an idea of what wind sounds like on Mars.

NASA's Mars exploration team unveiled the first-ever recorded sound from the Red Planet Monday afternoon, along with full high-resolution video of the rover's landing, as well as more images.

NASA also released sound of wind gust, the first sound to ever be heard from Mars



Hundreds of raw images being uploaded to the NASA Mars website





The sound was recorded on a pair of microphones that captured not only the sounds from the rover, but also a slight wind gust, only about 11 mph, that came in about 10 seconds into the clip that was played. Scientists say it will be harder to hear noises on Mars because of the planet's limited atmosphere.

More sounds of Mars: https://t.co/wRrDvkUxeC — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

However, any sounds picked up will help designers consider ways to protect future missions, including human missions.

Adam Steltzner, the chief engineer for the project, called hearing the sound overwhelming.

"We're just beginning to do amazing things on the surface on Mars," Steltzner said.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: The Sounds of Mars on the NASA website

NASA also showed around a 3-minute video that gave us a look at the rover's entire Entry, Descent and Landing. The video was taken from cameras created for the rover and inspired by GoPro-style video from a gymnast.

NASA deputy administrator Thomas Zerbuchen said the images and sound unveiled Monday represent a huge leap for humanity.

"That video, I believe, should become mandatory viewing from young people who not only want to explore other worlds, and build spacecraft to take them there," Zerbuchen said.

The Mars team has put hundreds of raw images in both black and white and color up on the NASA website, and encourages people to take a look at the pictures, play with the data and see what you can find with it.

Raw images are being uploaded on NASA's Mars rover website.