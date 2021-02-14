DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Drivers start your engines. The Daytona 500 is now just hours away.

Even with the rainy weather expected on Valentine's Day, race fans are filing into Daytona Beach ahead of one of Central Florida’s largest sporting events of the year.

What You Need To Know Daytona 500 sold out 30,000-ticket allotment



Attendance is limited to about a third of capacity because of pandemic



Race-day traditions adapted to continue fan interaction safely



Rainy weather was expected to affect the race today

With tickets for the Daytona 500 sold out, organizers are excited to welcome in thousands of fans to the speedway for the big race, but for dedicated fans, there will be some changes compared to the 500 last year. Fans should expect safety will be a priority when it comes to managing crowds during the pandemic.

Fans walking up will be greeted by white tents for temperature checks on arrival. They also will be asked to social distance, answer health- screening questions, and wear masks.

About 700 workers have been hired to help out with the Daytona 500, and many of them will focus on safety compliance.

Inside, speedway officials have limited ticket sales inside the 100,000-plus seating venue to less than a third, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, but Sunday's event is still expected to smash records.

“Listen — 30,000 people — it will be the largest sporting event that our country has seen since the pandemic," Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said.

Organizers put a fresh spin on race-day traditions. Instead of writing messages on the finish line, fans will be able to tweet them out, and speedway employees will paint them on. And in place of meeting drivers in-person, meet-and-greets will be held over zoom.

Organizers say both they and fans don’t mind the changes. They’re just happy they’re able to hold “The Great American Race” in-person.