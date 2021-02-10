SANFORD, Fla. — When the pandemic hit, Shantell Williams — who has asthma, high-blood pressure and only one lung — had every reason to worry.

What You Need To Know Sanford restaurant owner Shantell Williams is planning to ride her motorcycle to 48 states in 25 days



Her trip was inspired by Bessie Stringfield, who delivered wartime messages across the country during World War II



As part of her ride, Williams will be raising funds for several charities

But with safety measures in mind, she put her fears aside, left her Sanford soul food restaurant in the hands of her ten children and went on a cross-country motorcycle ride.

“I can’t let the fear of it stop me from living, from trying to do my part,” said Williams.

Her goal – 48 states in 25 days – was inspired by Bessie Stringfield.

Stringfield was the first African-American woman to ride a motorcycle solo across the country when she delivered wartime messages to domestic army bases during World War II.

“If she wasn’t sleeping with a Black family or a hotel where Blacks could go, she was in the woods, she was on her bike,” said Williams.

Williams teamed up with sponsors to raise money for several charities, including one that supports small businesses. She rode through towns hit hardest by the pandemic, hoping to inspire others. With camera crews capturing parts of her ride for an upcoming documentary, she found herself having difficult conversations with people across the country prompted by last summer’s racial unrest.

“And I think we all have a part to play and I think as long as we do that we’ll be better together,” said Williams.