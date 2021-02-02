DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach is exploding with new development.

Different “coming soon” signs for Dunkin Donuts, storage spaces, apartment complexes and restaurants line the boulevard. Buc’ee’s, Florida’s largest gas station, is also set to open up next month, on March 22. For some small businesses owners, this was a big reason they decided to open shops in this area.

“I mean that means more people moving in and it's good for local business,” said Quan Tran, the owner of Noir Nail Bar, which opened back in March in Latitude Landings.

All over LPGA you can see “Coming Soon” signs. The area is getting a new storage facility, @dunkindonuts and several restaurants making other things @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/Qvaj2bKVsA — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 2, 2021

Real estate experts say there are a few reasons for this surge. First is LPGA’s proximity to the interstate, and the second is the amount of big businesses now in the area

“Look at what is being built out there now, over a 6,000 foot distribution center, Trader Joe's in built there, that made a lot of developers start going like, 'Wow whats out there?'" said G.G Galloway, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Commercial Benchmark. "Then when Tanger Outlet Mall was built out there, it really opened up what was happening.”

Galloway believes this surge is a good thing as it has the potential to bring higher paying jobs and new industries to the area.