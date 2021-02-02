Country music may have made Dolly Parton a superstar and a household name, but her philanthropy has been a bright spot of those suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic – including a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which helped fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

What You Need To Know Country music superstar Dolly Parton told NBC's "Today" that she declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the Trump administration twice



"I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID," she explained.



Parton mentioned that President Joe Biden had reached out about the award as well: "Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure"



The "Jolene" singer donated $1 million to COVID-19 vaccine research, which helped fund the Moderna vaccine

"My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancement towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," Parton wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."

Her philanthropic efforts were even noticed by the highest office in the land: The "I Will Always Love You" singer told NBC's "Today" that the Trump administration tried to give her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, not only once, but twice, but she had to decline both times.

"But I don't work for those awards," the "Two Doors Down" singer noted. "It'd be nice but I'm not sure that I even deserve it. But it's a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it."

The 10-time Grammy winner will be flipping her hit song "9 to 5" to "5 to 9" for a Super Bowl ad for the company Squarespace celebrating entrepeneurs pursuing their dreams after hours, directed by Academy Award winer Damien Chazelle of "La La Land" fame.

"A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing. I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace" Parton told The Associated Press. "They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses. '5 to 9' seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it."

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the song, as well as the hit movie of the same name starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

"Well I work 365 (days a year)," she told the AP. "I’m always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day. Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes."

Parton told the AP that her decision to fund COVID-19 research came from following her heart: "I’m a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do. When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, "I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.'"

"I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University) — they’re wonderful people, they’ve been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine," she said. "I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that."

Parton said that she will not get the COVID-19 vaccine until more people get their shots.

"I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money," she said. "I’m very funny about that. I’m going to get mine though, but I’m going to wait."

"None of my work is really like that. I wasn’t doing it for a show," the "Love Is Like a Butterfly" singer added. "I’m going to get mine. I want it. I’m going to get it. When I get it, I’ll probably do it on camera so people will know and I’ll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that. Hopefully it’ll encourage people. I’m not going to jump the line just because I could."