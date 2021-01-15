On Friday, federal and Washington, D.C., officials outlined more details about inauguration day security, which they say now includes designated areas for protesters and a plan to search cars for weapons or explosives.

What You Need To Know Officials will allow two small protests on Inauguration Day in the downtown area, despite the heavy security measures in place



Only 100 people will be able to gather in designated areas, where they'll be screened by officers



Local and federal officials said Friday that they "are prepared" for next week and potential threats from extremist groups



Officials will establish a "red zone" in downtown D.C. this weekend, and cars trying to enter the area will be searched for weapons and explosives

The message from officials was clear: “We are prepared,” both Secret Service Agent Matt Miller and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Friday.

In a press conference with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, officials from various local and federal agencies highlighted their regular, year-long preparation for inauguration ceremonies and their added efforts since last week’s insurrection at the Capitol.

The National Park Service announced Friday that they granted two permits for protests on Inauguration Day within the intense security perimeter downtown that includes hundreds of police officers and National Guardsmen on duty.

But the groups will be restricted to no more than 100 people and to two areas near the Capitol. Demonstrators will go through magnetometers and only be allowed in if they’re part of the permitted groups.

“Inaugurations are special times — for our nation, our city and especially for those of us at the National Mall,” said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent for the National Mall and Memorial Parks. “This one is no doubt very challenging.”

“We are the premier First Amendment area in the country, and we wanted to see if it was possible to do that,” he added.

Agent Miller with the Secret Service said they were also preparing for the possibility that extremist groups like the Proud Boys come to D.C. next week.

“There’s a great deal of very concerning chatter, and it’s what we don’t know that we are preparing for,” Miller said. “I don’t know if anyone has raised their hands to say ‘We are coming, we will be there,’ but we are preparing as if they are.”

Washington, D.C.’s entire downtown — including the two-mile long National Mall — is now shut off from any traffic or visitors. Cement roadblocks and police cars are stationed at nearly every corner.

An inner “red zone” will be sealed off further by security checkpoints starting Saturday, along with a larger “green zone” around much of downtown D.C.

On Friday, officials announced that any car trying to get through one of those zones will be searched for weapons and explosives.

“We have had armed individuals come to our city, and there were firearms recovered in some instances. There were explosives recovered in another,” Chief Contee said. “If there’s a need … to stop a vehicle, we certainly will be deploying that measure.”

The downtown area and the National Mall are expected to be closed off at least through Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration.