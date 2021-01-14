Police are calling it a great example of “see something, say something,” and an officer says an Orlando waitress’s quick thinking helped save a boy from an abusive situation.

According to an arrest affidavit, Flavaine Carvalho was serving a family of four, when she began noticing something was wrong. She told police the boy’s father wouldn’t let him order anything to eat or drink. Then, Carvalho noticed the boy had multiple bruises on his arms and face.

Police say she wrote the boy a note, asking if he needed help. At first, he said no. But when she asked again, he said yes. That’s when Carvalho called police.

The affidavit states that the officer who responded asked the father, Timothy Wilson, if he could speak with the boy in private. The father agreed, and the officer took the boy outside the restaurant.

That’s where the officer says he noticed a bruise on the boy’s face and “what appeared to be a healing wound on the bridge of his nose.”

In the affidavit, the officer wrote that the boy claimed he fell out of bed and hit his face on a table, and he got the bruises on his arm “from wrestling with his dad.”

The officer wasn’t convinced, and the affidavit states the boy eventually detailed the abuse. According to the affidavit, the boy told the officer that his father “has recently been beating him with a wooden broom, back scratcher and his closed fists … when he does something wrong.” The boy also told police his father “makes him do ‘exercises’ such as planks for punishments as well.”

Police say the father denied abusing his son or physically punishing him in any way.

Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

The boy was treated by Orlando Fire Department paramedics and taken to the hospital.