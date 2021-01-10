OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola Council on Aging shut down its “in person” activities due to the pandemic.

But this past week, for the first time in almost a year, seniors at the facility got together to celebrate the Feast of the Three Kings.

What You Need To Know Seniors at the Osceola Council on Aging got together to celebrate the Feast of the Three Kings.



1st group meeting in almost a year due to Covid-19



Osceola Council on Aging

Mary Davila and Antonio Vega are used to celebrating Three Kings’ Day among family and friends, but this year it was a little quieter for them, until this week.

The Osceola Council on Aging used to deliver 10,000 “meals on wheels” to seniors’ homes prior to COVID. However, right now they’re doing about 35,000 meals.

“This is the only place we enjoy…” said Vega, adding he enjoys going to the council to eat or play dominoes.

They were ecstatic to come back for the first time in nine months for an event of this scale.

The Council had food to-go, gave out gifts, and raffled a brand new Subaru, all while taking extra precautions.

“The socialization and the friendships and the family unit that they have become is more than a meal,” said Council President Wendy Ford. “The meal is just one part of the nutrition aspect of it.”

Davila and Vega who found love here at the Council say they want their “favorite hang-out spot” to open for good.

“We want to know when we can come back soon.”