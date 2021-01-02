LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vandals lashed out at the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate over the holiday weekend, blighting their homes with graffiti and in one case a pig’s head as Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville home was covered in spray-painted messages including "Weres my money" and "Mitch kills poor."

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood on New Year’s Day, police said. The vandalism was reported around 2 a.m. Friday, a police statement said, and a special investigations unit is trying to determine who did it.

KGO-TV reported that graffiti found on the garage door of the Democratic leader’s home included the phrases “$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything,” apparently referencing Democratic lawmakers’ failed efforts to increase the coronavirus relief checks from $600 to $2000.

"I've spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," McConnell said in a statement.

“This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum."

The rest of his home appears to be untouched. Louisville police are investigating the incident at McConnell’s home, which occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday. There currently are no suspects, police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in an email.

Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan released a statement condeming the vandalism of McConnell's home.

"Vandalism is reprehensible and there’s no place in our politics for acts like this. Kentuckians deserve better and the Democrats should join us in condemning this act of vandalism," the statement read.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D) also denounced the vandalism in a statement on Twitter.

The vandalism to @senatemajldr McConnell’s home is unacceptable. While the First Amendment protects our freedom of speech, vandalism is reprehensible and never acceptable for any reason. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 2, 2021

On New Year’s Day, Senate Republicans refused to allow debate over a bill to increase the amount of COVID-19 relief. The increase, supported by President Donald Trump, passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by McConnell.

The government has begun sending out the smaller payments to millions of Americans. The $600 payment is going to individuals with incomes up to $75,000. Congress approved the payment in late December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.