SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order Wednesday prioritizing coronavirus vaccines for 65 and older.

Seminole County received 8,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday and started dispensing early Wednesday morning. County residents 65 and over can register online at PrepareSeminole.org because in order to receive the vaccine you must be registered.

Unfortunately, Seminole County officials announced Wednesday night that all appointments through January 2 had been filled and no additional appointments are currently available.

So far 2020 has not been a lot of fun for 86 year old Evelyn Peisner.

“I do go to Publix and I wear a mask, I do go to Target and I wear a mask," Evelyn Peisner who resides in Longwood explains. "I walk a little in the neighborhood and I wear a mask, and I am guarded, I don’t encourage a lot of people to come over.”

Seminole County will now vaccinate up to 700 people a day who fall under priority 1A with the Moderna Vaccine.

Residents 65 and older

Residents / staff in long term care facilities

EMTs / Paramedics providing direct services

And Department of Health Clinical Staff

“We want to utilize every single dose that was given to us, and of course additional doses will come in," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says. "Our goal is to vaccinate every single person in Seminole County that wants the vaccine.”

Count Evelyn Peisner in.

“I will register,” Evelyn says smiling. “The reason I will register is because I think everyone should get that vaccine.”

But before Evelyn can get the vaccine she will have to register as well as get permission from her doctor.

“They (those age 65 and up) can’t come here with out a doctors note," Harris makes clear. "They need to have something that says the doctor approves them to get the vaccine.”

Vaccines begin on Monday, and Evelyn is hopeful to be one of the first.

“Lets get rid of this covid before something else comes up," Peisner said.

Inside the Oviedo Mall is one of Seminole County’s pop up locations for the vaccine which they say they will administer about 700 a day. According to Harris the county can also take in the Pfizer vaccine because they do have the necessary freezers to store the vaccine in.