ORLANDO, Fla. – A campaign created to support local businesses through the pandemic and holiday season seems to be paying off for some restaurants.

Aneshai Smith founded "GO See the City" as a platform to connect shoppers and stores.

Their 12 Days of Local Christmas deals campaign gives potential customers a taste of what they're missing by offering freebies from participating restaurants in Osceola and Orange County.

"Consumers are out there struggling, so I wanted to give back to them, and we wanted to give some extra revenue to these businesses during the holiday season," Smith said.

PokeWorks participated, and staff at the downtown Orlando location said the business saw their highest revenue last week since opening in June.

"We’ve been getting a bunch of new faces that we haven’t had before, and they've tried poke for the first time they’ve loved it," said Alex Florez, Pokeworks Orlando Regional Manager.

The 12 Days of Christmas Deals was supposed to end Christmas Eve, but organizers plan to extend it for a few days after the holiday.