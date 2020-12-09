PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A total of 875 jobs are coming to Pasco County.

What You Need To Know Santander Consumer USA moving into former Target



Company says it chose Pasco for its employment base, cost of living



$22 million investment made to renovate building



More Pasco County headlines

Santander Consumer USA is moving into the old Target building on State Road 54 near the Suncoast Parkway.

“It’s a big win in several different ways,” said Bill Cronin, President of The Pasco County Economic Development Council.

One of those ways is that it finally gets the old retail building put to use, after Target unexpectedly closed in 2016.

“They’ve taken an old building that sat idle for four years now. It was difficult for us to explain why we had this big box sitting at the gateway of our county when we were experiencing so much healthy growth nearby,” Cronin said.

Santander Consumer USA is part of Santander Bank, one of the biggest banks in the world.

According to a news release, Santander chose Pasco County for its employment base, cost of living, recruiting opportunities and other incentives.

The company is also investing $22 million to remodel the building, putting in technical equipment and other additions. Much of the exterior work is already done.

Big news for Pasco! 875 new jobs are coming soon. Santander Consumer USA (part of Santander Bank) is moving into the old Target on SR54 and the Suncoast Pkwy. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/JJUhL88QzU — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) December 9, 2020

With that comes 875 jobs, which pay more than the average job in Pasco County by 115%, according to the Pasco EDC.

“With 875 jobs, you can anticipate that they’ll be stuff in tech. Things in customer service. There will be things that are strictly financial related,” Cronin said.

Right next door, Rasmussen College is getting set to open a campus in the same building.

It’s all located right off State Road 54 and the Suncoast Parkway, so those jobs may help folks in neighboring counties as well.

Santander is expected to be up and running in April of 2021.