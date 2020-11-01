HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident where President Donald Trump supporters surrounded a Biden-Harris tour bus on Interstate 35, according to the Texas Tribune.

What You Need To Know Incident happened in Hays County



Texas Democrats canceled several events for safety reasons



Trump praised his supporters for their actions

A Biden campaign staffer said nearly 100 vehicles were involved in the incident on Friday. It slowed the Biden tour bus to roughly 20 mph on the interstate through Hays County.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America.



Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

CNN said staffers on the bus called 911, which eventually led to local law enforcement assisting the bus to its destination. Biden campaign officials described the incident as an attempt to run the bus off the road.

President Trump is supporting the actions of the people who swarmed the Biden bus. On Sunday he said his supporters were “protecting” the bus.

The event caused at least one minor crash and prompted Texas Democrats to cancel three campaign events on Friday for safety concerns.