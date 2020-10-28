TAMPA, Fla. — President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will both make campaign stops Thursday in Tampa.

The president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally outside Raymond James Stadium.

President Trump's rally will be held in the stadium's north lot starting at 1:30 p.m.

Biden is expected to be in Tampa sometime later in the day, though his campaign has not released details of the visit yet. Biden also will be in Broward County Thursday.

The visits are part of both candidates' last-week push for voters in all-important Florida before the general election November 3.

Both sides are pushing their supporters to vote in a tightening race that suggests the nation's largest swing state likely will again be decided by a percentage point or two.

In recent days, Ivanka Trump stumped for her father in Republican-dominated Sarasota. Former President Barack Obama did the same in Democrat-rich Orlando for his former vice president.

Florida Remains Key

Florida, with 29 electoral votes, is a must-win state for Trump to have a realistic chance of being reelected. He carried the state by 113,000 votes over Hillary Clinton in 2016, a margin of 1.2 percentage points. Most recent polls have shown Biden with a slim lead within the margin of error.

State statistics show the race is tightening, as expected. Through Monday, Florida Democrats had cast almost 300,000 more ballots than Republicans, but that advantage, built through mail-in voting, is narrowing as more Republicans vote in person. Mail-in voting began a month ago, and walk-in early voting started last week.

Overall, 2.7 million Democrats have voted compared to 2.4 million Republicans. The gap peaked Oct. 21, when the Democrats were nearly 490,000 ballots ahead, but it has slowly declined each day since then. Two-thirds of Democratic votes have been cast by mail, compared to about half of Republican ballots.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.