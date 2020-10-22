KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One agency is hoping to build more affordable living in Osceola County.

One Stop Housing acquires, builds and manages affordable housing. They bought a hotel property on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, gutted it and completely renovated it for $6 million. It’s now called the Backlot Apartments.

The CEO of One Stop Housing, Mark Vengroff said you don’t see more of these affordable housing units due to impact fees. One Stop Housing paid over $3 million in impact fees to make Backlot Apartments happen.

“And that just grew into a real passion to find additional opportunities to build more communities like this, like Backlot Apartments, so we can help people find a house or an apartment to live in that they can afford to,” Vengroff said.

Backlot Apartments now has a mobile health clinic on site and offers telehealth services at a free or reduced rate, not just for tenants but for anyone in the community.

That's important to new residents, like veteran Richard Simms, who doesn't have a car.

“Let me tell ya, it’s quite an accomplishment for a person that’s coming from homeless to an environment like this,” Simms said.

