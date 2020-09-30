Following President Donald Trump's perceived failure to denounce the Proud Boys and other white supremacist groups during Tuesday's presidential debate, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told the far right extremist group to "cease and desist."

Meanwhile, the President told reporters Wednesday, "I don't know who the Proud Boys are."

During a stunning moment during the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he would condemn white supremacists and militia groups. The president said he was willing to do so, but never clearly did. Instead, he was far more focused on attacking left-wing groups and the antifa movement.

"Give me a name,” Trump said. “Who would you like me to condemn?”

Biden suggested the Proud Boys, an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a hate group.

“The Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump responded. “But I'll tell you what, I'll tell you what — somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem."

Members of the group celebrated on social media shortly afterward, some reportedly calling the moment “historic.”

According to The New York Times, in a channel dedicated to the Proud Boys on the private messaging app Telegram, members believed Trump’s comment was an endorsement of their violent tactics.

"My message for the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is cease and desist," the former Vice President told reporters in Ohio on Wednesday.

"That’s not who we are. This is not who we are as Americans," he added.

Biden took the opportunity to urge Americans to vote: "If, in fact, we win this election this president will stand down. The American people will not stand for it."

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., as the president was leaving to head to Minnesota for a campaign rally, Trump finally told the Proud Boys to "stand down," but also admitted that he does not know who they are.

"I don't know who the Proud Boys are," Trump said. "You'll have to give me a definition because I really don't know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work."

"As people see how bad this radical liberal Democrat movement is and how weak, the law enforcement is going to come back stronger and stronger," the president added. "But again, I don't know who Proud Boys are, but whoever they are they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work."

When a reporter pressed Trump to clarify his "stand by" statement from the debate, Trump reiterated what he said before, but said that "antifa is the real problem" and "the problem is on the left."

Trump's own FBI Director, Christopher Wray, told lawmakers earlier this month that antifa is an ideology, not an organization. Trump has often railed against antifa, recently referring to antifa as "a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS " in a recent Twitter post.

The Proud Boys describe themselves as “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.” They do not consider themselves to be white supremacists. The Southern Poverty Law Center, however, says “rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists. They are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric.”

The Proud Boys’ profile has been raised in recent months as it has appeared at many Black Lives Matter protests.