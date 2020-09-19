NATIONWIDE — Supreme Court Justice and champion of women’s rights Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. She was 87 years old.

What You Need To Know Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at 87 years old on Friday



Ginsburg died due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer



Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle mourned the nation's loss



Ginsburg was a champion of women's rights throughout her career

Chief Justice John Roberts mourned Ginsburg’s passing. “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” Roberts said in a statement.

Soon after news of Ginsburg’s death broke, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle also took to social media to honor the justice’s lifetime of work.

In a statement, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush said that they are "fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer" and sent their condolences to Ginsburg's family.

Hillary Clinton, whose husband, then-president Bill Clinton appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, said she "paved the way for so many women, including me."

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

And Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate during the 2016 presidential elections, called Ginsburg a "giant" whose legacy would live beyond the court system.

Quite simply, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant.



My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about. pic.twitter.com/nCqAzRnhKE — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 19, 2020

Bernie Sanders, senator and former candidate for president, said Ginsburg would go down as one of the great justices in American history.

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican who represents the state’s 2nd congressional district, honored Ginsburg’s “true life of service.”

Rest In Peace RBG. A true life of service. https://t.co/Lacga69OlJ — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 18, 2020

Former Democratic candidate for president Pete Buttigieg hailed Ginsburg as a “titan of justice,” adding that “her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GffcMQivDx — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2020

Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat who represents California, said America lost an “Icon of untold proportions, a feminist with the steeliest spine, and a jurist of remarkable talent, legal precision, and a yearning for justice for all.”

We have lost an American Icon of untold proportions, a feminist with the steeliest spine, and a jurist of remarkable talent, legal precision, and a yearning for justice for all. https://t.co/AeHTEkMYqq — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) September 18, 2020

Senator Amy Klobuchar remembered Ginsburg as a woman "way ahead of her time."

An icon. A hero. A woman way ahead of her time.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 https://t.co/owly4HAkTm — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 18, 2020

The tributes continued to roll in from representatives across the country, including Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, U.S. senate candidate Theresa Greenfield of Iowa, Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and beyond.

Even Hollywood weighed in on the tragic news, with stars from Julia Louis Dreyfus to Patton Oswalt to Lucy Liu lamenting Ginsburg’s loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.