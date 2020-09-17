WASHINGTON — It’s been more than a decade since Army Sgt. 1st Class Alqyn Cashe died while saving others in Iraq. Now, lawmakers are leading a new push to award Cashe and his family the medal of honor for his sacrifice.

“I’ve always been proud of my baby brother but to say I was prouder doesn’t even begin to tell you how I really felt,” said Kasinel Cashe White, an older sister of Cashe.

Cashe, a Florida native, died after trying to save fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq.

He received the Silver Star for his bravery, but his family and advocates have long believed he deserved the Medal of Honor instead. The plan was set in motion when White received a phone call from Representative Stephanie Murphy.

“She was like I read the story, I believe in what you’re doing. It was like lighting your birthday candles, there’s new hope to this thing,” White said.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told lawmakers that Cashe’s actions merit the award of the medal of honor. But, now Congress must step in.

“What stands in the way of the president being able to do that right now, a waiver needs to be provided by Congress to allow the medal of honor to be awarded past a certain amount of time a heroic act happened,” Murphy said.

Representatives Stephanie Murphy and Michael Waltz introduced a bill that would clear away those remaining legal hurdles.

“Running into a burning vehicle while covered in gasoline not once, not twice, but three times himself on fire while pulling his soldiers to safety is legendary, it’s heroic and I can’t think of anything that more deserves to receive the medal of honor,” said Rep. Michael Waltz.

A timeline for the bill’s passage is still unclear. However, Cashe’s family is optimistic the process is moving forward.

“I want him to have it. It may never change anything because it can’t bring him back. Until I draw my last breath, I’m not giving up. He earned this,” White said.