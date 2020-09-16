Winds topped 100 mph when Hurricane Sally stormed ashore Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama, but water remains the most serious threat.

Now, 500 members of the Florida National Guard are on their way to help.

Governor Ron DeSantis activated the soldiers and airmen to conduct search and rescue missions, distribute food and water and clear debris so relief organizations can reach the hardest hit areas. Their efforts will begin Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the National Guard, soldiers from the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are already working alongside fire departments in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, driving high-wheeled vehicles into flooded areas to rescue stranded people.

They’re also delivering food to local shelters.

Escambia County, including the city of Pensacola, is now under a curfew for the next 72 hours. Only essential workers are allowed out between 7 p.m.-6 a.m.