SANFORD, Fla. — While the coronavirus has made the next few months of teacher attendance uncertain, Seminole County Public Schools is preparing for whatever might happen by hiring more substitute teachers.

One reason: Subs are waiting until they feel safe to return to class.

“I decided I’m going to wait until they at least have a vaccine,” said Alfreida Hamiltion, who has been a substitute teacher for over a decade.

The Seminole County School District has around 1,400 substitute teachers, and so far this year they haven’t needed to rely on them any more than usual. That could change, though, as the semester continues.

The latest Seminole County School District coronavirus numbers show that just over 30 staff and/or students have tested positive for COVID-19, with less than 200 currently in self-quarantine, according to the school district's new coronavirus dashboard.

“For us it’s really about preparation," said Michael Lawrence with Seminole County Public Schools. "We don’t want to be in a situation where we’re having a dire need, or gaps, that we’re really having to fill as we move forward in the school year.”

To see the latest numbers on coronavirus cases in the school district, go to the Seminole County website.

If you want to apply to be a substitute teacher, head to the school district's careers site.