ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida firefighters and EMT's are now back home from a week-long deployment to Louisiana helping the communities hit hardest by powerful Hurricane Laura.

It was a deployment that was different from any other, being the first time firefighters responded to a hurricane during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Central Florida firefighters and EMTs just returned from deployment in Louisiana



First responders were assisting after Hurricane Laura hit SW Louisiana



Response was different as personnel had to take Covid-19 cautions and preparations

Orlando Fire personnel needed full personal protective equipment while doing decontamination to protect themselves and people they were helping after the storm.

Last week, the community welcoming home Orlando Fire, one of multiple agencies from our area called to help communities in Louisiana.

The Urban Search and Rescue Task Force deployed with gowns, face masks, gloves to wear to protect from the coronavirus, in super hot conditions just like in Florida.

Department officials said they're taking lessons from that trip for a potential hurricane response in Florida.

"Dehydration from sweating was certainly a consideration we had to manage," said Department Chief Walter Lewis. "So some of our rescuers did a great job of staying ahead of it by staying well hydrated drinking Gatorade and water and proper procedures so they didn't become a victim themselves."