ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s new eviction diversion program opens for applications Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET. Aimed at helping renters who are imminently facing an eviction, the program requires landlords to apply alongside their tenants.

Chip Tatum of the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando said he doesn’t think that requirement will be a problem.

“Our members and the housing industry as a whole really took a position that we’re all in this together, and the industry itself has mitigated a fair amount of evictions and things like that on its own,” Tatum said.

Tatum said a survey of housing providers at a recent informational session hosted by the AAGO indicated about 78 percent of landlords would be open to participating in the county’s new eviction diversion program.

Renters must be at least two months behind on their rent to qualify for the program. Successful applicants will receive up to $4,000 in past-due rent, paid directly to the landlord, with the landlord agreeing to waive any remaining amount.

If approved, landlords must also agree not to initiate an eviction for 60 days, unless the parties mutually agree to end the lease sooner.

Local attorney Gideon Alper said this aspect of the program is the one landlords are most likely to perceive as a risk factor.

“What happens if the tenant continues not to pay?” Alper said.

Still, Alper characterized the program as “a gift” to landlords who have been financially challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s normally very difficult to collect past-due rent,” Alper said. “This program changes the game a bit because it gives the landlord an opportunity to recover a decent amount of money.”

Alper said he expected many landlords to want to take advantage of the program.

For the tenants’ part, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at a press conference Monday that he anticipated the program to save 5,000-8,000 county residents from eviction.