ORLANDO, Fla. — From hurricanes to our daily thunderstorms, the weather stays active in Central Florida.

You’ve seen the Weather Experts tracking storms and hurricanes on StormTracker 13 Doppler radar.

But now, Spectrum News 13’s new Klystron 13 Doppler radar will help keep your family even safer.

With Klystron 13, we are going to give you a detailed look at storms unlike any other station in the area.

Spectrum Bay News 9 has used Klystron 9 to track severe weather for 11 years in the Tampa Bay area. Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay has been there for more than two decades.

“It’s very unusual for a TV station to have this,” Clay said.

Clay and his team have seen firsthand the power a Klystron radar can bring in keeping viewers safe.

“It is updating every 30 seconds. So there is no delay. A lot of radars you get on an app or a website and even other TV stations are delayed quite a bit,” Clay said.

What is Klystron exactly? It's the tube that powers the radar and allows it to see storms. StormTracker 13 used a magnetron tube, which is not as powerful as a Klystron.

“The Klystron is very advanced, so it is not new. It has been around since World War II, but it is a type of tube that is larger more expensive, and also more advanced,” Clay said.

So the next time severe weather is threatening our area, you can trust our team of certified Weather Experts at Spectrum News 13 to track the storms like no one else in Central Florida can.