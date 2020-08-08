MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll financially on several business communities throughout Central Florida, shop owners in the city of Mount Dora say they are doing just fine.

What You Need To Know Some businesses are combining operations



Owners of Christmas store moved from Orlando



Fewer Mount Dora stores closing than in other Lake cities

Construction is almost finished on one new “business within a business” concept. Jewelry maker Lori Brenneman worked out a deal with the owners of Papilio gift shop, and together they hope to make a killing.

“What the heck. Let’s combine, let's combine their customers with my customers, and bring us both together,” Brenneman said.

A pandemic might seem like a risky time to start experimenting with business concepts, but merchants say they aren't worried because customers keep coming to downtown Mount Dora.

Owners of the “All Things Christmas” shop agree. In business for only a week, the owners left downtown Orlando because they heard Mount Dora is attracting the right crowd.

“This is changing our thoughts and we're excited for Christmas,” Dino McGilo, one of the Mount Dora shop owners, said.

Mount Dora’s broad appeal to a variety of customers is the reason, according to Rachel O’Bryan of the Mount Dora Chamber of Commerce.

“I think because we have a lot of things for a lot of people, we have a diverse audience,” O’Bryan said.

Compared to nearby cities, like Eustis and Tavares, Mount Dora has had fewer store closings.

“Ninety-eight percent of our businesses who were in business in February are still in business today,” O’Bryan said.