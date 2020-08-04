OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Fred Hawkins Jr. said he is not dropping out of the race for Florida House District 42, despite his suspension as an Osceola County commissioner by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

And Turnberry Reserve resident Tony Santiago said Monday that the suspension of Hawkins, who had been the commissioner for his district, “is a shame” and that Hawkins should be exonerated.

DeSantis signed an executive order Friday suspending Hawkins from public office following his arrest by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) last month on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and an investigation into the way he gained access to the Turnberry Reserve Homeowners Association elections last November.

Hawkins flashed a “special deputy badge” to enter the meeting, and in a body-cam video from the security guard blocking the entrance, he can be heard saying, “Step back, sir. I am a sheriff…I am with the sheriff’s office. You’re about to get arrested.”

According to the FDLE, the meeting was only for Turnberry residents.

In a statement to Spectrum News 13, Hawkins said, "Make no mistake that Fred Hawkins most certainly remains a candidate for the Florida House. In fact, if he wasn't a candidate running for political office, this charge would never have seen the light of day. We find it curious that while this incident happened last November, with many having online access to the HOA videotape, that it took eight months to file a charge. This continues to be nothing more than a political witch hunt, and these charges will be vigorously defended.”

Santiago, whose home was built in 2007, said he is disappointed that Hawkins, the commissioner for his district, was removed from his seat.

“I am not saying he is a perfect politician, but when it was time for him to help us out, he said, ‘I am present there,’ ” Santiago said.

Santiago blames the Turnberry Homeowners Association for some issues in his neighborhood.

Hawkins’s removal is not expected to prevent the Osceola County Commission from conducting its business. “The board could still work together; we can still proceed,” Osceola Commissioner Peggy Choudhry said. “… Again, I have no comment on what the governor is doing or saying, but the residents of Osceola County should know that everything is fine. We're moving forward with decisions and doing the things we have to do for business.”

Osceola County said the current commission meets the threshold for a quorum and will continue to make decisions. The governor's office indicated that DeSantis will not appoint a replacement for Hawkins and will leave it up to voters to elect a new commissioner for Hawkins's former seat in District 5.

In the meantime, Santiago said he feels voiceless.

“He [Hawkins] deserves to be exonerated for this,” Santiago said. “And for the FDLE, the sheriff’s office, and including the FBI [they need] to come over here and talk to the neighbors, the way it’s supposed to be, so they can do their job.”

The Turnberry Reserve HOA indicated that it has complied with its own bylaws and Florida Statutes regarding its election process.