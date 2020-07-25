KISSIMMEE, Fla. – With the start of school being right around the corner, one nonprofit in Kissimmee is trying to make sure students have the right gear.

The Mercy Foundation distributed 250 backpacks and 150 boxes of food over the weekend.

The Osceola County School District has 2,800 FIT students, which stands for Families in Transition, meaning kids who are on the poverty line. It’s a number that could potentially grow because of Coronavirus.

“Parents are very concerned about how school is going to begin,” Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb said. “I know right now it’s been pushed out and it can't be pushed out beyond that at this point in time or else, there is no funding available.”

There are other “back to school” drive-thru events happening in Kissimmee:

July 31 from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Kissimmee Police Department

Aug 1 from 8am-12pm at the Kissimmee Police Department

Those interested should register at DowntownKissimmeeB2s.eventbrite.com.