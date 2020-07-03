TITUSVILLE, Fla. – While many families are enjoying the Fourth of July weekend with barbecue’s—many families are struggling.

What You Need To Know Hummingbird Pantry helping struggling families



Many lined up Friday to receive food



The pantry is giving out more food than before since the pandemic

A Titusville food pantry on Friday provided some relief for those families.

Julie McCarty and granddaughter Teah drove from Cape Canaveral to Titusville's Hummingbird Pantry.

They found themselves in line with hundreds of people.

"I like to be able to help the people in my community," McCarty said. “They don't have a way to get here, they may not have money for gas.”

The pantry relies on those who come for food to also get three more loads to give to neighbors just like McCarty is doing.

"I come on over, get what I can and try and disperse it to my community," McCarty said. "There are older folks in my building, there's a little guy upstairs, he can't get out sometimes."

"One neighbor can pick up for their neighborhood," said pantry founder Gina Stanford, who added they are giving out more food than ever. "We don't want anyone in Brevard County to be hungry."

In April, May and June the pantry distributed more than 1.1 million pounds of food serving almost 78,000 families in one quarter. Compare that to the 45 families helped when the pantry opened in 2012.

Stanford is the first to tell you it wouldn't be possible without an army of volunteers like Crystal Milligan.

"My younger kids are usually with me, they are four and seven, and they really like doing this," she said. "They say thank you, thank you and acknowledge how hot it is out here."

For McCarty, helping others is worth the wait.

"I try," she said, with a smile. "I try and be nice."

Eighty percent of the food is donated through various programs. The pantry does have to come up with the other 20 percent to operate.