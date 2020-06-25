NEVADA -- It’s no secret casinos fuel Nevada’s economy, and like businesses across the country, they’ve reopened amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Wednesday mandated facial coverings in all public spaces



Silver State has seen COVID-19 uptick since casinos, restaurants reopened



People with medical conditions and children aged 2-9 exempt



Nevada joins California, Washington, North Carolina in mandating mask usage

Unfortunately, like in numerous states, Nevada has seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases as casinos, restaurants and other businesses have started operating again.

In response, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday mandated facial coverings in all public spaces. Las Vegas is known for its slogans, and Sisolak unveiled the plan with a new one: “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.”

I encourage all businesses to prominently post signage to alert customers and help ensure this directive is followed. I know there are some businesses who have already required face coverings for customers and I thank you for this strong and helpful stance. pic.twitter.com/5AqBJllYvr — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 25, 2020

Obviously the mandate is for the entire state and will include destinations such as Reno and Lake Tahoe as well. Nevada has so far reported more than 14,300 virus cases and 494 deaths as of Wednesday.

“For Nevada to stay safe and stay open, we must make face coverings a routine part of our daily life,” Sisolak said.

The mandate applies to all indoor and outdoor locations where people congregate. People with medical conditions and children between the ages of 2 and 9 are exempt.

"If back in March, before we shut down our economy, I said to you: we can keep our economy open if everyone agrees to wear masks and maintain 6 feet in person-to-person distance, who would have not accepted that offer?” Sisolak said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.