NEVADA -- It’s no secret casinos fuel Nevada’s economy, and like businesses across the country, they’ve reopened amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Unfortunately, like in numerous states, Nevada has seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases as casinos, restaurants and other businesses have started operating again.
In response, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday mandated facial coverings in all public spaces. Las Vegas is known for its slogans, and Sisolak unveiled the plan with a new one: “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.”
Obviously the mandate is for the entire state and will include destinations such as Reno and Lake Tahoe as well. Nevada has so far reported more than 14,300 virus cases and 494 deaths as of Wednesday.
“For Nevada to stay safe and stay open, we must make face coverings a routine part of our daily life,” Sisolak said.
The mandate applies to all indoor and outdoor locations where people congregate. People with medical conditions and children between the ages of 2 and 9 are exempt.
"If back in March, before we shut down our economy, I said to you: we can keep our economy open if everyone agrees to wear masks and maintain 6 feet in person-to-person distance, who would have not accepted that offer?” Sisolak said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.