ORLANDO, Fla. — For people passing by while protesting for civil rights, the Greenery Creamery in downtown Orlando has water and healthy snacks to pass out.

And now, during their busiest season of their year, they’re also finding a tasty way to support the message Black Lives Matter is working to share.

What You Need To Know Greenery Creamery is donating sales from baked goods to NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Several local attorneys working probono for protesters arrested

“We try to cater to everyone and you can’t cater to everyone if not everyone is included,” said Marie Mercado, co-owner of the Greenery Creamery

So the owners cooked up an idea to help out. For the month of June, all sales from baked goods will go to the NAACP legal defense fund.

“You know, as a kid growing up, everyone does bake sales and I just thought that would be something that’s fun, light-hearted,” Mercado said.

“I think it’s great, it’s great for the community,” said Amar Singh, an Orlando resident.

And community members are buying into their flavor of social justice support for this national movement.

“A lot of times people want to stay neutral because they’re scared, they’re afraid," Singh said. "I think it’s very important that they stand up, they step up, they support the cause."

“I think it’s really important for businesses to be allies and to be transparent as allies. Typically, businesses are told to be politically neutral but with this situation, I think it’s really important that you take a stand and stand on the right side of history,” Mercado said.

“For us, it’s really important that we let the community know that we support everyone,” Mercado said.

They're not the only ones getting involved in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Across Central Florida, a number of local attorneys are stepping up too, to offer probono services for people arrested while protesting, hoping to be a part of positive change happening right now.