MELBOURNE, Fla. — The president of the Brevard Fraternal Order of Police apologized Monday afternoon for a social media post that he says was "in poor taste" in which at least two local law enforcement agencies distanced themselves from.

"This weekend, I made a posting on social media which was in poor taste and did not reflect the sentiment that I was trying to convey, nor that of the FOP. For that, I humbly apologize to all of you," wrote Brevard FOP President Bert Gamin, a lieutenant with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, in a statement.

The post, which was on the Brevard FOP Facebook page, said, in part: "Hey Buffalo 57... and Atlanta 6... we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences. Plus... we got your back! #lawandorderFlorida"

It refers to the 57 Buffalo, New York officers who resigned from that department's emergency response team after an elderly man was pushed over and seriously hurt in a protest, plus six Atlanta officers who are facing charges over a violent arrest during a protest there.

The post has been deleted but received more than 2,000 comments and was shared more than 1,000 times.

At least two Brevard County-based law-enforcement agencies and a local lawmaker distanced themselves from the statements and said it doesn't reflect their views.

"When I saw it, I was appalled," Melbourne City Councilman Paul Alfrey said. "As a former police officer for 20 years, there is no place for this."

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey was quick to say in a Monday morning statement: "The "Brevard F.O.P. page and organization has no official affiliation with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and was not authorized in any capacity by me or our agency to recruit or comment on our behalf."

Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie also distanced his department from the FOP post and called for the removal of a Melbourne police car displayed on their site.

"Whoever put this up and that type of mentality representing law enforcement, they need to go," Alfrey said.

Gamin said Monday afternoon that "I let my emotions and frustration get the better of me as a result of all the continually negative media portrayals of law enforcement. My intent was to respond to some of the negative messaging and offer a supportive message to all the men and women in law enforcement. Clearly, I failed doing so.

"I offer this to you not as an excuse, but simply as an insight to my thoughts. I admit that my post was insensitive and wrong and that it did not convey the actual thought that I was trying to communicate. I am solely responsible for the content of my post which does not reflect the values that I truly believe in and adhere to, nor does it reflect those of the FOP."

We've asked, but it's unclear what disciplinary action, if any, will be taken.