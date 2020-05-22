ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer camps and little leagues are allowed to be back in session for kids across Florida.

What You Need To Know DeSantis says parents, communities should continue to follow CDC guidelines



Decision made based on data on how children are affected by COVID-19 in Florida



Studies still being done on whether children are carriers

Gov. DeSantis announced that restrictions on juvenile activities and camps were immediately lifted Thursday during a news conference in Jacksonville.

No hard and fast restrictions would be imposed to allow those activities to happen, the governor said, though the Florida Dept. of Health would post some best practices, and doctors said communities should continue to follow all CDC guidelines.

"At the end of the day, we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches to be able to do these activities in a way that is safe," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the decision was made based on observations and data on how children in Florida are affected by the virus.

Generally the data shows children are less likely to get COVID-19, or at least get seriously sick from it. The CDC is investigating new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which appears to be related. Some cases of the condition in children have been reported in Florida in recent weeks.

Studies are still looking into whether children can transmit the virus to adults.