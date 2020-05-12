ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders are now dealing with the largest drop in tourism tax revenue they've ever seen as the coronavirus pandemic has kept parks and vital economic drivers closed for nearly two months.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said March 2020 numbers show Tourist Development Tax revenue of $13.6 million, down 56.5 percent compared to March 2019.

In comparison, the county saw a 32 percent loss in tourism tax revenue after the Sept. 11. 2001 attacks.

The Tourist Development Tax goes right into Orange County's economy, helping places like the Orange County Convention Center bring conventions and thousands of guests into town.

Diamond said it is also tax money used for various projects in our community.

"It's helped to pay for things like the performing arts center, the Citrus Bowl, the Amway Center. It's helping to pay for the Pulse Museum," Diamond said.



Diamond did emphasize that the county's strong financial reserves were helping to mitigate the loss of tourist revenue.

"We clearly have enough to pay the debt on the convention center, and I don't think that's going to change," Diamond said.

Tourism-supported business owners concerned

Mazen Hamadeh manages a property close to the convention center. He said business there is 100 percent tourists.

For Hamadeh, the cost of operation exceeds revenue, so the Arabian Nights restaurant on property is staying closed.

"We survive on dine-in, not on delivery or curbside pick up, so we cannot open with 25-50 percent capacity," Hamadeh said.



He's concerned to hear of the drastic drop in Orange County Tourist Development Tax revenue.

"The longer it takes to return to normal, the more it's going to hurt, and the more businesses going to close permanently," he said.



Hamadeh hopes tourists come back soon so the restaurant on his property can begin to see life again.



"Hopefully we don't end up permanently closing," he said.