ST. CLOUD, Fla. -- A St. Cloud police officer fatally shot a “young male” suspected of stabbing a 9-year-old girl in the face and upper body during a crime spree Tuesday, St. Cloud Police Chief Pete Gauntlett said.

Officer fired during confrontation with suspect

Girl stable at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Two investigations are underway, chief says

The girl, who also suffered fractures to her face, was rushed to St. Cloud hospital by family members and then taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando in critical condition, Gauntlett said.

She was in stable condition when Gauntlett briefed reporters at 4 p.m. Dispatchers received two 911 calls at 12:45 p.m. about the attack on the girl in a house near Lakeshore Boulevard and Georgia Avenue.

Police responded one minute later, the chief said.

. @StCloudPD confirms there was an officer involved shooting here in this St. Cloud neighborhood. Waiting on more details from them and whether anyone was killed, neighbors say they came running outside when they heard the gunshots. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/B5i0pD8Ncx — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) May 5, 2020

A witness told responding officers about a “suspect acting very erratically” and running through several backyards.

Officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description at 12:50 p.m. near Georgia and 3rd Street.

“Upon attempting to detain the suspect, a confrontation ensured with a St. Cloud police officer, [who] subsequently used deadly force and shot the suspect,” Gauntlett said.

Officers tried to revive the suspect. St. Cloud Fire Rescue arrived and took over attempts to save the suspect’s life.

He was pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m. The suspect was not named. His age was not revealed. Gauntlett described him as a “young male.”

Police think he also burglarized a recreational vehicle parked behind a house in the neighborhood. The officers, who were not named, were placed on administrative leave and were not hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police shooting.

St. Cloud will investigate the attack on the girl and other crimes in the neighborhood, Gauntlett said.

Gauntlett stressed that police only have preliminary information and several crime scenes, including the house where the girl was attacked.

“It is our understanding and belief that the suspect involved here was responsible for the assault and stabbing of this 9-year-old girl,” Gauntlett said.

He called the attack “horrific and totally unacceptable in our society today.”