WILMINGTON, N.C. – Gyms across the state are not back open yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one coastal gym owner is saying enough is enough.

Muscleworx Fitness is set to reopen Thursday, which would be in violation of the state's stay-at-home order. Owner Jason Morgan tells us although he is hosting this soft reopen, he will still maintain CDC guidelines.

He says there will be additional hand sanitizer all around the building and will make sure equipment is cleaned before and after every use.

RELATED: Four Protestors Arrested During #ReopenNC's Third Rally in Raleigh

"Fortunately, I had a few clients that, just the way things fell for us, I was able to keep my head above water for a few weeks. Now, I'm in a situation where I have no options. I have to open up," Morgan said.

He says over the last few days he has received many calls of support from the community. The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office says if it receives a complaint of a business in violation of the governor's order it will investigate.

Business owners who violate the order can be criminally charged, face jail time, and fines.