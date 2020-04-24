ORLANDO, Fla. — Engineers at NASA created a ventilator specifically for COVID-19 patients.

Dave Gallagher, Associate Director for Strategic Integration at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said on a media call Thursday, “When we started stay at home, a couple of our engineers just were really frustrated with wanting to help and wanting to figure out something to do and jumped in, and they designed this thing from the beginning with manufacturability in mind."

NASA’s creation uses a fraction of the number of parts used in a normal ventilator. It was designed to drive down cost, reduce the speed of manufacturing, and increase supply.

“This is something that once manufactured could be put to use quickly without a huge amount of training, but it’s ready to go. It’s a very exciting system, and we are eager to get these manufactured and in the hands of people who need them,” Gallagher said.

After successful testing by doctors, NASA announced Thursday they are hoping their prototype will get FDA approval in the next day or two.