CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte brewery is honoring and helping a campaign to support healthcare workers with a newly released beer.

A Czech Pilsner called ‘Zuper Heroes’ pays homage to those in the front lines.

“The real heroes are those who go out there and put their lives on the line and their safety on the line for the betterment of everybody. To us, they are as much as super heroes as the ones in the comics,” NoDa Brewing Company Chad Henderson said.

According to Henderson, the local business will also give 10 percent of the proceeds of the beer to a fundraising effort Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey started called 22 and You to support healthcare workers.

Today, I'm launching a new initiative called "22 and You" to support our frontline healthcare heroes in the Carolinas. Join me and give what you can athttps://t.co/2sZQ93FYx9 #22&YOU #stayhomestayhealthy #COVID19relief @lowes @bose pic.twitter.com/6yp8JpP8ux — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) April 2, 2020

The campaign will benefit the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation, the South Carolina Hospital Association Foundation and the Denver Health Foundation in Colorado.

The money raised will go toward personal protective equipment, meals for medical workers while on the job, supplies not covered by government assistance, and mental health services during the crisis for front-line medical personnel.

The cause prompted NoDa Brewing Company customers like Karen Cox to purchase some Zuper Heroes cans on Monday.

It's Zuper Monday! We are thrilled to be releasing this very special beer today! 💙⁣To show support for our superhero healthcare workers, we are donating 10% of all sales for Zuper Heroes to 22 And You 💙

Learn more - https://t.co/WmQZUExMGG pic.twitter.com/hnbw9mZBGD — NoDa Brewing Company (@NoDaBrewing) April 13, 2020

“I want to support that because these are individual men and women who are in the front lines, risking their lives for us,” Cox said.

NoDa Brewing Company customer Steven Sterka also wanted to support a local brewery that is having less business than before because of the crisis.

“I think it’s wonderful. I know they probably need every dime to support sustaining their own business so giving more back it’s really positive thing for them,” Sterka said.

Henderson is grateful NoDa Brewing can still operate and give back.

“We are part of the community. We are named literally after a neighborhood and it’s our responsibility as citizens to give back,” Henderson said.

If you would like to support 22 and You, visit this website: http://christianmccaffrey22.org/