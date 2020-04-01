The $2 trillion stimulus bill, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, President Trump signed last week is meant to prevent an economic freefall as the nation reels from the COVID-19 outbreak. It offers help for businesses and local governments -- and also provides direct payments to qualifying Americans.

How much exactly you will get depends on a complicated system. Payments are adjusted based on tax filing categories; those at the highest end of the economic bracket will not receive any of the aid. Payments are slated for parents and single adults. Parents and guardians will get an extra $500 for each child 16 and under.

You don’t need to be a citizen to qualify, but you do need to have a Social Security number. The checks should start going out approximately in the next three weeks.